The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key and objection window for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023 or JLSCE 2023. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key and submit the objection through the official website jssc.nic.in till October 6.

The examination was held on September 8, 2024. Candidates can visit the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the provisional answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click on ‘Provisional Answer Key - JLSCE-2023’ link Check answer key and submit objection, if any Save the answer key and print it for future reference

Direct link to the provisional answer key.