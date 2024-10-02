The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the revised final answer key for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Candidates can download the revised final answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The ATO exam was conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts. Th

Steps to download ATO final answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 revised final answer key link The revised answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference