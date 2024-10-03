The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can check the Phase I and Phase II exam dates through the official website irdai.gov.in.

The Phase - I online Preliminary Examination will be held on October 6 in the afternoon shift from 2.00 PM to 03.30 PM. The Phase II Descriptive Examination in online and offline mode will be held on December 21 in morning shifts from 09.00 AM to 12.00 PM. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification mentioned below:

Direct link to the official notification.

“Link to download the Call Letter and Information Handouts for Phase – I will be posted later,” reads the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).