The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the appointment results for the Medical Officer (GDMO Sub-Cadre) post, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. Eligible candidates can check the results through the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has recommended 232 candidates for the post of GDMO Sub Cadre. The recruitment test was conducted on August 20. The interview was held from August 27 to September 6.

Steps to check the UPSC GDMO Sub Cadre result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s news tab Click on ‘Final Result: 234 Posts of Medical Officer (GDMO sub-cadre), GNCTD’ link Check the result Print it for future reference

Direct link to check UPSC GDMO Sub Cadre result.