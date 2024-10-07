The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination 2024 under Advt. No. 1249/OSSC. The exam will be conducted on October 20 in one sitting through OMR mode in 30 districts across the state.

The exam will consist of 150 questions of one mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from October 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 595 vacancies.

Steps to download CGL admit card 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and certificate verification.