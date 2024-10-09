NABARD Assistant Manager Stage II admit card released, check exam details here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the Stage II admit card for the Assistant Manager posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.
The online main exam will be conducted on October 20, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts. The Phase I examination was conducted on September 1, 2024.
Direct link to Asst Manager Mains schedule 2024.
Steps to download Asst Manager mains admit card
Visit the official website www.nabard.org
On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
Click on the Assistant Manager mains admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Asst Manager mains admit card 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, main exam, Psychometric Test, and Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.