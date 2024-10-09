The Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation has declared the results of the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test 2024 ( MP CPCT 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cpct.mp.gov.in .

The CPCT Scorecard is valid for 07 years from the date of the exam. The exam was conducted on September 6 and 8 for 120 minutes.

Steps to download MP CPCT result 2024

Visit the official website cpct.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP CPCT result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP CPCT result 2024.