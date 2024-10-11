TNPSC annual calendar released, check combined services exams expected date at tnpsc.gov.in
The TNPSC has released the tentative exam dates for various exams.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual calendar for 2025 which includes the tentative schedule for various exams. Candidates can check and download the calendar through the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The TNPSC annual calendar 2025 includes key recruitment exams such as the Combined Civil Services (Group I, Group II, and Group IV), Combined Technical Services, and several others.
TNPSC Exam Schedule
|Examination
|Date of Notification
|Exam Date
|Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services)
|01.04.2025
|15.06.2025
|Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services)
|25.04.2025
|13.07.2025
|Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts)
|07.05.2025
|21.07.2025
|Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts)
|21.05.2025
|04.08.2025
|Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level)
|13.06.2025
|27.08.2025
|Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services)
|15.07.2025
|28.09.2025
|Combined Civil Services Examination - Group VA Services
|07.10.2025
|21.12.2025
Direct link to check the exam schedule.
“There may be addition or deletion to examinations mentioned in the planner,” reads the official notification. The vacancies will be announced in the notification later on. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.
Direct link to the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.