Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment of Junior Analysts in the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from October 17 to 19, 2024. The computer-based examination for the post of Junior Analyst was conducted on October 6, 2024.

“For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Text Books only. Guides/Notes will not be entertained by MRB. The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained and the same will be summarily rejected,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Jr Analyst answer key 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Analyst answer key 2024 link Login and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Junior Analyst answer key 2024.

