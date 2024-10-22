The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule of the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/ Services-2023. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 3 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The admit card will be released at ossc.gov.in on October 28, 2024.

Steps to download CPGLRE admit card 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPGLRE admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the notification for the LTR Teacher posts. Candidates can apply for the posts from October 30 to November 29, 2024. The Commission has notified a total of 6025 vacancies.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the official notification.