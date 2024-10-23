The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional selection list for the posts of Junior Lecturer in Chemistry, Civics (Post Code - 06, Post Code - 07 Urdu Medium, Post Code - 08 Marathi Medium) & Urdu (Post Code - 25) in Commissioner of Intermediate Education notified vide Notification No.22/2022. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the provisional list of 90+ candidates for the posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the result link Check your result roll number wise Save the result

Direct link to check the result.