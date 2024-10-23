The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification regarding the recruitment of the Assistant Professor post in the Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can start applying for the posts through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from October 24 to November 22.

The commission has released 15 vacancies. The pay scale for the post will be L-16 (Grade pay - 6600/-).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the maximum age group of 37 years as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of the reserved category.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Category Fee General (Unreserved)/ Creamy Layer of BC/ Creamy Layer of OBC Rs 600 Candidates from Reserved Category (SC/ST/BC-Non Creamy Layer/OBC-Non Creamy Layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya Area) Rs 400 Physically Disabled Rs 400

Steps to apply for RPSC Assistant Professor posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference