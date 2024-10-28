The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the online application for Assistant Sub-inspector (laboratory technician), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Radiographer), assistant sub-inspector (OT technician), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Physiotherapist), Head Constable (Central sterilization room assistant) (CSR assistant), constable (peon), constable (telephone operator cum receptionist), Constable (dresser) and Constable (linen keeper)-2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 20 vacancies for various posts. For more details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 20 years to 28 years can apply for Assistant Sub-inspector (laboratory technician) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (Radiographer). Candidates can between the age group of 18 years to 25 years apply for Assistant Sub-Inspector (OT technician), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Physiotherapist), Head Constable (Central sterilization room assistant) (CSR assistant), constable (peon), constable (telephone operator cum receptionist), Constable (dresser) and Constable (linen keeper)-2024 posts. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories.

Steps to apply for ITBP posts

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the how to register tab Fill your details Save the application form Print it for future reference

Direct link to the application form.