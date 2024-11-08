The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has announced the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate and Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination result 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on September 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 posts. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main exam likely to be held in the 2nd week of December 2024. The Main registration window will open on November 11 and conclude on November 25, 2024.

“The candidates are also informed that marks, Cut-off marks of Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Allied Services/Posts (Group-C) (Prelim.) Examination, 2023 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website, only after the entire process of the Examination is over, i.e. after the declaration of final result,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Allied Services Prelims result 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the H.P. Subordinate & Allied Services (Pre.) Examination-2023 reuslt link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Allied Services Prelims result 2023.