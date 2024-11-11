Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the Group-III Services Exam admit card (Advt. No. 29/2022). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on November 17 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm, and November 18 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. The reporting times for forenoon and afternoon sessions are 8.30 am and 1.30 pm. The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

“In case of any technical issues, Candidate may contact TGPSC Technical Help Desk on Phone Nos. 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 or email to Helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in. Help Desk Call Timings: 10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. & 1:30 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on all working days,” read the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group 3 admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 3 admit card 2024.