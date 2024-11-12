The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for the December Term-End Examinations (TEE). Eligible candidates can download the admit card for December Term-End Examinations (TEE) through the official website ignou.ac.in.

The examination will start on on December 2, 2024, and end on January 10th, 2025. The exam will be held in two various shifts

Steps to download the IGNOU Dec TEE admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, go to the announcement tab Click on the admit card link Fill the required details Download the admit card and save it Take a print out for future reference

