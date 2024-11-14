The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the exam dates for the Assistant Manager (System) posts under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15. The online written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 23, 2024.

“Call Letters & other guidelines will be uploaded on Bank’s website subsequently. Candidates are, therefore, advised to visit Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings regularly for further updates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1497 vacancies, of which 784 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (System) posts.

Steps to download Asst Manager admit card 2024

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on the SCO Asst Manager admit card link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference