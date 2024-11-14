SBI Assistant Manager exam date out; check details here
The admit card will be released on the official website sbi.co.in in due course.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the exam dates for the Assistant Manager (System) posts under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15. The online written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 23, 2024.
“Call Letters & other guidelines will be uploaded on Bank’s website subsequently. Candidates are, therefore, advised to visit Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings regularly for further updates,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 1497 vacancies, of which 784 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (System) posts.
Steps to download Asst Manager admit card 2024
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
Click on the SCO Asst Manager admit card link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.