The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has declared the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment (Preliminary) Examination results for Specialist Posts/ Services-2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ossc.gov.in .

A total of 395 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. CPGRE Prelims 2024 was conducted on November 3 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The Main exam is likely to be conducted in the first quarter of 2025 (i.e., January 2025 to March 2025).

Steps to download CPGLRE Prelims result 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CPGLRE Prelims result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference