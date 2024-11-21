The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the results for the recruitment of the UP Police Constable. Eligible candidates can check their Police constable results through the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam. The written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Constable Civil Police was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board in a total of 10 shifts on 23, 24, 25, and 30, 31 August 2024.

The board has shortlisted 1,74,316 candidates, approximately 2.5 times the category-wise advertised posts for the document verification and physical standard test.

Here’s the official notification.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and physical standard test of the candidates is proposed to be conducted in the third week of the month of January, 2025.

Steps to check the UP Police Constable result

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice section Fill the required details Check the UP Police Constable result Save it and take a print out for future reference