The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and other posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 8 from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The admit card will be released a week before the commencement of the exam at sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 257 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download PA, Steno, and other posts admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the PA, Steno and other posts’ admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has started accepting online applications for the Assistant Teacher posts. Candidates can apply for the posts at sssc.uk.gov.in till December 15, 2024. The tentative date of the examination is February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 27 posts.

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates of Unreserved and Uttarakhand OBC categories have to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Candidates of Uttarakhand SC/Uttarakhand ST/EWS/Uttarakhand Pwd category have to pay Rs 150 as an application fee. Candidates who are orphans are exempted from the application fee.

Direct link to apply for Asst Teacher posts 2024.