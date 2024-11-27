The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has postponed the registration dates for the Group 5 Nursing Staff, Paramedical Staff, and other posts combined recruitment test 2024 due to revision in the vacancies. As per the notification, the Department of Health and Medical Education has increased the vacancies, therefore, the registration dates have been deferred. The updated schedule will be announced shortly.

Earlier, registrations were scheduled to commence on November 26. The board had notified a total of 881 vacancies.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Meanwhile, the board has declared the results of the Post Basic B.Sc . Nursing (PBBSc Nursing) and Master of Science Nursing ( M.Sc . Nursing) Selection Tests 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in . The exams were conducted on October 26, 2024.

