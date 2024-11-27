The State CET Cell of Maharashtra has released the tentative examination date for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025. As per the official notification, the MHT CET exam will commence on March 16, 2025, and end on April 24. Interested candidates can check the tentative exam schedule through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam dates for the M.Ed CET, MBA CET, LLB CET, B.HMCT, B.Ed, and M.Ed courses have been released. The registration dates for the particular exams will be announced later on the website.

How to check the MHT CET exam schedule

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, go to the notification section Click on MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule link A new PDF will appear on the screen Check the exam schedule Save it for future reference

