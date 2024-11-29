The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website kea.kar.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 5.00 pm today, November 29. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on November 24, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download KSET answer key 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KSET 2024 answer key link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to KSET answer key 2024.

Direct link to submit objections for KSET 2024.