The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon end the process of the submission of the document for the Combined State Agriculture Services (Mains) Examination 2024 under Advertisement No. A-3/E-1/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their documents through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till December 4, 2024, by 5.00 pm.

“By 05:00 pm or before that to the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (Examination-05 Section), 10-Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, Pin Code No.-211018 by registered post or personally at the counter (enquiry counter) of the Postal Section located at Gate No. 3 of the Commission. Application forms received after the said last date will not be accepted under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

A total of 2029 applicants have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The rruitment drive aims to fill a total of 268 vacancies. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to submit the documents

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the recruitment dashboard Click on the application link Login and fill the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill submit the documents.