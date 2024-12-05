The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment exams 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 10 up to 10.00 am. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The computer-based test was conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

“The Computer Based Test for Pay Level 2 against CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT-1 was conducted from 25.11.2024 to 29.11.2024. In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT to view their question papers, responses and answer keys, a link will be provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 05.12.2024 @ 10:00 AM. to 10.12.2024 @ 10:00 AM,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ALP answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

