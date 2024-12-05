The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has announced the results of the Group 3 Sub Engineer, Sahayak Manchitrakar, Technician and Other Equivalent Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The examination was held from September 19 onwards.

Steps to download Group 3 result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 3 result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 3 result 2024.

Meanwhile, today, December 5 is the last date to submit suggestions against the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 answer key. Eligible candidates can submit their objections at esb.mp.gov.in . A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable.

Direct link to submit objections.

The exam was conducted on November 10, 2024.