JSSC JMSCCE result 2023 declared at jssc.nic.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website jssc.nic.in.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the results of the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competitive Exam 2023 (JMSCCE 2023). Candidates can download their results from the official website jssc.nic.in.
The exams were conducted on October 29, 30, and December 12, 2023. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023.
Steps to download JMSCCE result 2023
Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JMSCCE result 2023.
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.