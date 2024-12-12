The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the results of the Primary and Junior Level Exam of Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test ( UTET 2024 ). Eligible Candidates can check their results through the official website ukutet.com.

The UTET 2024 was conducted on October 24, 2024.

Here’s the official result notification.

How to download the UTET result

Visit the official website ukutet.com On the homepage, go to the login link Key in your details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the UTET result.