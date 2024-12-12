The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024 today, December 12, 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The IES Personality Test was conducted from December 2 to 5, whereas ISS PT was held from December 3 to 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 posts are for the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS final result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS final result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IES final result 2024.

Direct link to ISES final result 2024.