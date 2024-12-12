UPSC IES/ISS final result 2024 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024 today, December 12, 2024. Candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The IES Personality Test was conducted from December 2 to 5, whereas ISS PT was held from December 3 to 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 posts are for the Indian Statistical Service.
Steps to download IES/ ISS final result 2024
Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS final result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to IES final result 2024.
Direct link to ISES final result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.