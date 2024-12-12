Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The written examination was held on September 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2327 vacancies. Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released and objections were invited till September 30 up to 5.45 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Civil Services II result 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Services Exam II result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSE II result 2024.