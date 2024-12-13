The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the admit card for the Main Written Examination for Physiotherapists, Dental Technician, Medical Social Workers, Operation Theatre Technicians, CSSD Technician, CSSD Assistants & Darkroom Assistants under the Directorate of ESI Scheme-2023 under Advertisement No. 5156/OSSC. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website ossc.gov.in.

The examination will commence on December 17, 2024 and end on December 21, 2024. The paper will consist of 100 questions and comprise of 200 marks.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, go the admit card link Key in your details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.