The Odisha Police has released the admit card for the Drivers in Police Motor Transport recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website odishapolice.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on December 20, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 405 Driver posts.

The candidates can download their admit cards to know the details about examination centre and schedule of examination from the portal of Odisha Police Driver Recruitment Board website odishapolice.gov.in or opdriver.cbexams.com from 14.12.2024 (5 PM) onwards till 19.12.2024 using their user credentials, reads the notification. The mock test is available till December 19, 2024.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download Odisha Police Driver admit card 2024

Visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment for Driver in PMT tab Click on the e-admit card link for Driver recruitment exam Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Odisha Police Driver admit card 2024.