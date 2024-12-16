AIBE 19 admit card released at allindiabarexamination.com; here’s direct link
The exam will be conducted on December 22, 2024.
The BAR Council of India (BCI) has released the admit card for the All India BAR Exam 19 (AIBE 19). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website allindiabarexamination.com.
The AIBE exam will be conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.
Here’s the revised exam schedule.
How to download the AIBE admit card
- Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Key in your details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the AIBE admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.