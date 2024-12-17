Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Senior Informatics Officer, Group-A Gazetted under the Department of Industries and Commerce (Information Technology) (Advt. No.11/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till December 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 Senior Informatics Officer posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to SC, ST, BPL card holders, PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for SIO posts 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application link Click on SIO 2024 application link Register and apply for the post Pay the fee, submit the documents, and fill the form Submit and download for future reference

Direct link to apply for SIO posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview/personality test.