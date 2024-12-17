The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the results of the Assistant (Class III) posts 2024. Candidates can download their results for the posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Phase II (Main) exam scheduled for December 28, 2024. The Phase I exam was conducted on November 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Phase I result 2024

  1. Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III)

  3. Click on the Assistant (Phase I) Exam result 2024 link

  4. Key in your login details and submit

  5. Check and download the result

  6. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Class III result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.