The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has announced the results of the Assistant (Class III) posts 2024. Candidates can download their results for the posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Phase II (Main) exam scheduled for December 28, 2024. The Phase I exam was conducted on November 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Phase I result 2024

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the RECRUITMENT OF 500 ASSISTANTS (CLASS-III) Click on the Assistant (Phase I) Exam result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Class III result 2024.