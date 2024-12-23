Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 24, 2024. The exam was conducted from November 18 to 22, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference