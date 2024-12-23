OSSC ATO answer key 2024 out at ossc.gov.in; download link here
Candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Training Officer (NTC/NAC) posts 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 24, 2024. The exam was conducted from November 18 to 22, 2024. The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.
Steps to download ATO answer key 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO answer key 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.