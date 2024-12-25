RPSC Senior Teacher admit card 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from December 28 to 31 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 347 vacancies.
Steps to download Sr Teacher admit card 2024
Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab
Click on the Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Sr Teacher admit card 2024.
