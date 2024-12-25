Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from December 28 to 31 in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 347 vacancies.

Steps to download Sr Teacher admit card 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

