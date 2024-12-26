TS TET 2024 admit card to be released today; here’s how to download
The admit card will be released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in on December 26, 2024.
The Department of School Education, Telangana will soon release the admit card for the Telangana Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TG TET 2025 II) on December 26, 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
The exam will be conducted between January 1 to 20, 2025. The computer-based test will be held in two shifts — Session I from 9.00 am to 11.30 am and Session II from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The results are likely to be released on February 5, 2025.
Steps to download TG TET 2024 II admit card
- Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/
- On the homepage, click on TG TET 2024 II admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference