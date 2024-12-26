SLAT 2025 result announced at slat-test.org; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website slat-test.org.
Symbiosis International University has declared the results of the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website slat-test.org.
The exams were conducted on December 13 and 15, 2024. The candidates will be called for PI based on their entrance scores.
“It is mandatory to attend all components / tests of PI to be eligible for admission to any Five-Year Law programmes of SLS. Only candidates who attend all components / tests of admission process (PI) shall be considered as eligible for generation of merit / wait / reject list. Candidates who remain absent for any one of the component / tests will be considered as ineligible for admission process,” reads the notification.
Steps to download SLAT 2025 result
Visit the official website set-test.org
On the homepage, click on the “Download ScoreCard for SLAT 2025”
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SLAT 2025 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.