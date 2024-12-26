Symbiosis International University has declared the results of the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025 . Eligible candidates can download their scorecard from the official website slat-test.org.

The exams were conducted on December 13 and 15, 2024. The candidates will be called for PI based on their entrance scores.

“It is mandatory to attend all components / tests of PI to be eligible for admission to any Five-Year Law programmes of SLS. Only candidates who attend all components / tests of admission process (PI) shall be considered as eligible for generation of merit / wait / reject list. Candidates who remain absent for any one of the component / tests will be considered as ineligible for admission process,” reads the notification.

Steps to download SLAT 2025 result

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on the “ Download ScoreCard for SLAT 2025” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SLAT 2025 result.