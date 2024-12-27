Central Bank of India (CBI) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist officers in Information Technology (IT) in various roles on Contractual Basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at centralbankofindia.co.in till January 12, 2025.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of January 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 62 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 750+GST. However, the SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to download SO posts 2024

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on SO registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO posts 2024.