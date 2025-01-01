CG Police Subedar and other posts merit list released; check details here
Candidates can check the merit list through the official website cgpolice.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the merit list for the Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander Recruitment -2021. Eligible candidates can check the merit list through the official website cgpolice.gov.in.
The department has released the merit list of 950+ candidates.
How to check the result
- Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the notice board tab
- Click on the result link
- Check the result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the Subedar result.
Direct link to check the SI (Computer) result.
Direct link to check the SI (FP, Radio, QD)) result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.