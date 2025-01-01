The Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the merit list for the Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre / Platoon Commander Recruitment -2021. Eligible candidates can check the merit list through the official website cgpolice.gov.in .

The department has released the merit list of 950+ candidates.

How to check the result

Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notice board tab Click on the result link Check the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the Subedar result.

Direct link to check the SI (Computer) result.

Direct link to check the SI (FP, Radio, QD)) result.