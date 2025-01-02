The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 session 1. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

The Paper 1 exam for BE/Btech will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025 in two different shifts: First shift (9.00 am- noon) and Second shift (3.00 pm-6.00 pm). Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) will be held on January 30, 2025. The examination will be held in the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

JEE (Main)-2025 will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The admit card for the examination will be released 3 days before the examination date.

The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

