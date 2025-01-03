The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam has released the TET cum Recruitment Test admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on January 19, 2025. Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be held on December 29, 2024.

“The candidates can re-download their fresh Admit Cards by using their Application No. and Password used while filling up of the forms when applied for the posts by logging into the official website of the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam i.e. https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in from 11.00 AM of 03/01/2025 onwards,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Assam TET admit card 2024

Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in On the homepage, go to the TGT/ PGT recruitment tab Click on TET cum Recruitment Test admit card 2024 Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

