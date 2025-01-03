NABARD Office Assistant final result released; here’s direct link
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the final results for the Recruitment of Office Attendants 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final results on the official website, nabard.org.
The online exam was held on November 21, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 108 vacancies.
How to check the NABARD Office Assistant result
- Visit the official website www.nabard.org
- On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
- Click on the Office Attendant final result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result link
- Take a printout for future reference
