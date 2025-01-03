The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has released the final results for the Recruitment of Office Attendants 2024. Eligible candidates can check the final results on the official website, nabard.org.

The online exam was held on November 21, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 108 vacancies.

Here’s the Office Attendant notification 2024.

How to check the NABARD Office Assistant result

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Office Attendant final result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result link Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the NABARD Office Assistant result.