Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the admit card for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I posts under Advt. No. 11/2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment test will be conducted on January 6 and 7 in two shifts: 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fill 181 EO vacancies.

“The Hall Ticket must be presented for entry into the Test Centre/ Examination Hall along with at least one original valid photo Identification Card (in physical form) issued by Government i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter Id, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc,” reads the notification.

Direct link to EO exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download TSPSC EO admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the EO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to EO admit card 2024.