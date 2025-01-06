The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam date of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist-2024 under Advt. No.4421/OSSC. The exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025, through OMR mode. The detailed programme will be intimated to the candidates in due course.

The Commission aims to fill 60 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the preliminary exam, main exam, stage III computer skill test/ stenography test/ typing test, and stage IV certificate verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission will open the registration window for the LTR Teacher posts 2024 under Advt. No.4231/OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The last date to register and submit the fee is February 5 and 8, 2025. The correction process will conclude on February 10, 2025.

The Commission had notified a total of 6025 vacancies.