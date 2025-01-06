The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has released the results for the Diploma and Pharmacy examinations. Eligible candidates can check the exam results through the official website sbtet.ap.gov.in.

The examination was held in the October/November, 2024.

How to check the AP SBTET result

Visit the official website sbtet.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the result Check the result Key in the required details Download the AP SBTET result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the AP SBTET result.