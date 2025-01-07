The State Bank of India ( SBI ) will conclude the registrations for the Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre. Interested candidates can apply on the official website sbi.co.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 13735 JA posts. The Preliminary examination will be tentatively conducted in February 2025, and the Main exam will likely be held in March/April 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on April 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2024.

Application Fee

Candidates of the General/ OBC/ EWS category have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. Candidates of the SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS category are exempted from paying the application fee.

Steps to apply for JA posts 2024

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, go to the application link for Junior Associate posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JA posts 2024.