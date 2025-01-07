The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has started the online application for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) (Mains) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can fill out the online application form for the Mains exam through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till January 17, 2025.

The candidates also have to submit the online filled form (application form) and attach all attachments to the Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (Service-09 Section), 10-Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, Pin Code No.-211018 by registered post or personally at the counter (inquiry counter) of the Dhaak Section located at Gate No. 3 of the Commission on or before 5:00 pm on January 24, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the online application form

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the latest news tab Click on the online application link Fill the online form Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the online application form.

Direct link to modify the application form.